Home page World

Of: Kai Hartwig

Split

In Katowice (Poland), a tram was stolen and driven through the city by the thief – along with the passengers. (Iconic image) © Federico Gambarini/dpa

A young man drove a stolen tram across the tracks. His unsuspecting passengers got on – until the police stopped him.

Katowice – If you don’t have a car or want to do something good for the environment, you usually use public transport. Buses and trains often get you to your destination faster during rush hour than would be the case with your own car.

In Poland, however, the passengers of a tram experienced a journey that did not go according to plan. And they probably won’t forget any time soon.

Poland: Man steals tram and drives passengers through the city – they don’t notice anything

A 25-year-old man stole a fully occupied tram in the city of Katowice – and drove it through the city with the occupants. According to a report by the Polish TV channel TVN 24 the tram thief let several completely unsuspecting passengers get on the tram. Apparently they didn’t notice that something wasn’t going right here. Surprising, because according to the police, the man had never driven a tram before. He also did not have a driver’s license.

While the passengers probably did not notice the tram theft on their journey, some railway employees were suspicious. As a spokesman for the public transport company explained to the broadcaster, another tram driver noticed that the train was traveling much too slowly. This hampered his own journey. The labeling of the stolen tram as “Line 33” was also unusual, as there is no such thing in Katowice.

Katowice: Tram thief is stopped by the police – motive still unclear

The dispatcher then tried to contact the driver of the mysterious “Line 33” by radio. However, there was no reaction. So the police were alerted. In addition, the power supply was switched off on the route in order to stop the illegal journey. After this was successful and the stolen tram had come to a standstill, the alleged tram driver was arrested without resistance.

The man was then given an alcohol test. However, this showed that the tram thief was not under the influence of alcohol when he committed the crime. The perpetrator did not initially name his motive for the train theft. According to the public transport company, the tram disappeared from its depot on Saturday night (October 29). How exactly this happened remained open for the time being.

Meanwhile, the discounter Lidl in Germany is offering a curious anti-theft device. This is intended to deter thieves who are after certain products. (kh)