A scammer has obtained a nearly two-year free stay in a luxury hotel in New Delhi. Instead of leaving after one night, he stayed 603 nights.

EA scammer has gotten almost two years of free stays in a luxury hotel in India. As the Indian Express newspaper reported on Thursday, the man checked into the Roseate House hotel in New Delhi for one night on May 30, 2019. Instead of leaving the next day, he paid hotel employees a bribe to cover up his stay.

Only 603 nights later, on January 22, 2021, did the man finally leave – and left an unpaid bill of around 64,000 euros. According to the report, the police have since been investigating not only the alleged fraudster, but also several hotel employees on suspicion of having manipulated the billing software.