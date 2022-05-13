Several train passengers were injured on Friday morning in a train just across the border at Kerkrade in Herzogenrath, Germany. A man stabbed them with a knife.

The man was overwhelmed by fellow travelers and was subsequently arrested, a police spokesman in Aachen said. It is not known whether there were Dutch people on the train.

Train traffic between Mönchengladbach and Aachen has been shut down. The injured were treated on the spot. It is unknown how they are doing at the moment.

The stabbing happened at 7:40 a.m., according to police. It is still unknown why the man stabbed.

Later Friday, the German police will provide more information.