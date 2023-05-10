An elderly man attacked a schoolboy in Tokyo with a knife. This was announced on Wednesday, May 10, by the Japanese TV channel NHK.

The attack took place on Wednesday morning in Tokyo’s Ota district, near the Kamata train station. A high school student with a knife wound was hospitalized. According to media reports, nothing threatens his life now.

A kitchen knife with traces of blood was found not far from the attack site. The police detained a man over the age of 60. The motive for his actions has not yet been reported. Law enforcement agencies are investigating.

Earlier, on April 16, it became known that law enforcement officers seized a knife from an attacker who staged an explosion in the city of Wakayama during the visit of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

It is assumed that the detainee, 24-year-old Ryuji Kimura, could plan an attack on the politician using cold weapons.

The day before, it was reported that investigators seized two allegedly explosive cylindrical objects from the scene of the incident.

The explosion incident took place on April 15 before Kishida’s performance in Wakayama City, Wakayama Prefecture. It was noted that the prime minister had finished inspecting the fishing port and was preparing to make a speech when an unknown person threw an object in his direction, which detonated after falling. The man was detained by security personnel.

The prime minister was promptly evacuated and spent some time at the police headquarters. Kishida, despite what had happened, publicly delivered a speech.

Later it became known that one of the police officers present at the scene was slightly injured. At the same time, it is not specified whether he was injured during the explosion or as a result of a stampede after.