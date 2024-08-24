A man armed with a knife attacks passers-by: the toll is very serious with three dead and several injured

Moments of terror at Solingena city in western Germany. The quiet town suffered an unpredictable attack that left at least three people dead and several seriously injured. An unidentified man attacked passersby with a knife during the city’s anniversary celebrations, throwing the ongoing “Festival of Diversity” into chaos. The news, reported by the German newspaper Picture It is confirmed by several local sources.

Attack in Germany: Man stabs pedestrians in Solingen

The central market square, Fronhof is the scene of the tragedy. The gunman struck near the stage set up for live music. According to initial reports, the attacker, probably of Arab nationality, managed to escape immediately after the attack. Local authorities immediately interrupted the celebrations, raising the alarm and mobilizing a massive deployment of police forces. A police helicopter is flying over the cordoned off area, while dozens of ambulances are busy rescuing the injured.

The police are on high alert, securing the area and asking citizens to leave the center of Solingen. Several roads are closed to traffic. The situation remains extremely tense, with authorities fearing for the lives of at least nine people seriously injured by the man.

Philipp Mullerone of the co-organizers of the festival, assures that the situation was handled promptly, avoiding panic among those present. Müller reported that the population is in shock, but there were no riots, describing an atmosphere of strong uneasiness among the visitors of the festival.

The “Festival of Diversity”, which began yesterday on the occasion of the 650th anniversary of the city’s foundation, included a rich program of cultural and musical events that were supposed to continue until Sunday. However, the shocking episode transformed the celebration into a day of fear and mourning.

Authorities are now looking for the attacker. A journalist from the Solingen Daysheet described a “eerie atmosphere” that pervades the center of Solingen, a city that now finds itself having to deal with a disaster that no one could have foreseen in a moment of collective celebration.

The investigation is ongoing, and law enforcement is engaged in a manhunt in the hope of restoring safety to the city and ensuring justice for the victims of this violent act.

