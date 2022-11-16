LOS ANGELES – A man walked into a downtown Target store Tuesday and stabbed and seriously injured two people, including a 9-year-old boy, before he was shot and killed by a security guard, police said. .

The stabbings occurred just before 6:30 p.m. at the Target store on FIGat7th, a large, multi-level open-air shopping plaza located in the city’s financial district.

The man, described as being in his 40s and homeless, entered the store, grabbed a large butcher-style knife from a shelf and approached a 9-year-old boy, saying multiple times that he was going to kill him, the police chief said. Michael. Moore said at a press conference.

When the boy tried to walk away, he stabbed the boy in the back, wounding him in the shoulder, then went to another area of ​​the store where he stabbed a 25-year-old woman in the chest, Moore said.

Other people at the store took the woman to a pharmacy and closed the door to protect her, the chief said.

A security guard tried to subdue the attacker with a baton, but then shot him and he was pronounced dead at a hospital, Moore said.

His name was not immediately released.

“Out of nowhere, we heard people screaming,” Kevin Zaragoza, who was shopping at the store with his brother, told KABC-TV. “We ran to the front. Right there, next to the exit, we see a girl on the ground, with blood everywhere.

“After that, we see the entire Los Angeles Police Department milling around there with shotguns, all kinds of things. It was crazy.”

The attacker did not know the victims, police said.

A third person was slightly injured in what she called a “stampede” as she and other customers were fleeing the store, Moore said.

LAPD officers were already on another service call at the shopping complex and were able to respond quickly, Moore said.