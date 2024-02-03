Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 02/03/2024 – 7:05

Two of the victims suffered minor injuries and one was seriously injured. The attacker's motivation was not immediately clear. Paris police reported that three people were injured this Saturday (02/03) in a knife attack at the Gare de Lyon train station. The attacker was arrested shortly afterwards, and his motivation was not immediately clear.

The attacker began the attack at around 8am local time (2am in Brazil) at the station, which is an important connection point for domestic and long-distance trains, such as those to Switzerland and Italy. The victims were stabbed in a waiting room in the station's basement.

“The suspect did not shout (any religious slogans) during the attack,” a police source said. “He presented the police with an Italian driver’s license.”

Rail operator SNCF said part of the train station would be temporarily inaccessible.

Two of the victims suffered minor injuries. The third was seriously injured, but police said it was not life-threatening.

Reinforced security for the Olympic Games

France had in October raised its terrorism alert level to the highest level after a former student associated with radical Islamist groups stabbed a teacher to death in the north of the country, but the alert level was lowered in mid-January.

The city's security is being beefed up as Paris prepares to host the first Olympic Games in a century in the French capital.

The Games represent a major security challenge for the city. In December, a man armed with a knife attacked passersby near the Eiffel Tower, killing a German tourist and injuring two others.

bl (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)