Irapuato, Guanajuato.- A man stabbed to death three members of his family and injured a child under the age of 16 early this Sunday in Irapuato, Guanajuato.

The subject attempted to flee, but policemen managed to arrest him when he was traveling aboard a van in the municipality of León.

The authorities reported that the incident occurred shortly after four in the morning in a house located on Manzano street, almost on the corner with Guanajuato avenue, in the Barrio de la Calzada de Guadalupe.

Upon arrival, the police officers, who were notified by the 911 Emergency System, informed them that the alleged perpetrator had escaped from the place aboard a van.

When they entered the house, they observed on the ground floor two womenwho later found out they were 60 and 41 years oldand a man of 62, who they no longer had vital signs. They also found a 16-year-old girl injured one arm See also In León, Guanajuato, "El Yofos" and dove are shot dead, a nurse dies from a stray bullet