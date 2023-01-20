Genoa – A man of about 50 was injured this morning January 20 from a stab wound during a fight in Cornigliano. A minor boy was also injured who tried to stop the attacker who managed to escape.

Medical cars and police cars arrived at the parking space. The man was transported in red code to the Villa Scassi hospital. It’s not life threatening. The boy was instead transferred to Galliera in yellow code. The police are looking for the attacker.