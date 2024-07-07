Juarez City.- A woman took her son to the facilities of the Red Cross Centenario, so that doctors could treat him for a cut he received on his leg, this morning.

Municipal police officers from the Western District went to the Red Cross on the Juan Gabriel axis, where they reported the arrival of a man with stab wounds, who said his name was Luis Ángel C., 30 years old, who was attacked by an unknown person on the streets of Oasis de Cerdeña and Oasis de Tarento in the Praderas de los Oasis subdivision.

The injured man’s mother, Rosa María V., told the police that her son had been injured in the crotch by an unknown person with whom he had had an argument. When an ambulance was late, she put him in a red Chrysler Town Country van and took him to the Red Cross, where he was treated.

Elements of the Investigative Police belonging to the Damage and Injury Unit arrived at that place to open a file for attempted homicide.