A New York man stabbed four members of his family and wounded two police officers. The newspaper reported this on December 3 New York Post.

The tragedy occurred early in the morning in the Far Rockaway area. A girl called the police and said that her cousin was killing her relatives. When police arrived at the scene, they found the suspect running away with a suitcase.

While speaking with police, the man pulled out a kitchen knife and stabbed one officer in the neck and another in the face. He was immediately shot dead by another policeman.

Inside the house, four bodies were found with stab wounds, including a 12-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl, as well as an injured 61-year-old woman and a sofa set on fire.

Police identified the assailant as 38-year-old Courtney Gordon, who had previously been arrested for domestic violence. The dead were his relatives whom he had come to visit.

Earlier, on December 2, one person was killed and at least one was injured as a result of an attack by an unknown person on the Grenelle embankment near the Eiffel Tower in Paris. The police managed to detain the attacker. According to BFMTV, a 26-year-old Frenchman attacked a German citizen with a knife, who later died.