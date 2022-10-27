A white teddy bear still on the ground, in front of box number nineteen. All around the blood behind the lowered shutters of the Carrefour of the Milanofiori shopping center in Assago, just outside Milan. It is 18.35 and the tragedy takes place in only one interminable minute. Andrea Tombolini, a 46-year-old Milanese, suffering from mental problems and severe depression, enters the supermarket only seven minutes earlier. He reaches the Casalighi aisle and stands in front of an exhibitor of knives. He carefully chooses his blade, a large one, for the kitchen. He walks a few steps then starts running and screaming.

He hits at random and behind his victims, one after the other they fall to the floor without noticing anything. He takes them beside her, in the back. There is a man of forty, then there are two elderly people, aged 72 and 80. Tombolini goes on blindly. Within sixty seconds, six were injured: four customers and two employees. The most serious are transported to the hospital by ambulance, by helicopter rescue. One can’t even get to the Humanitas in Rozzano: an employee, Luis Fernando Ruggieri, a 47-year-old Bolivian, hit by a single stab in the chest, dies on the way. The 29-year-old Monza defender Pablo Marì, who was inside the supermarket, is also serious, but not in danger of life.

Nineteen Tombolini is stopped near the cash desk. There are customers, there are employees who try in every way to block it. Among them, for a game of fate, there is also Massimo Tarantino, former Inter full-back, now manager of Spal. Immediately arrive the carabinieri of the provincial command in via della Moscova, with General Iacopo Mannucci Benincasa, and colleagues from the Corsico company.

“I’ve seen people running and screaming. They told us to run away, to go away ”, the clerk of the Capello boutique, right in front of the entrance to the supermarket, tells in shock. “I didn’t know what to do, I locked myself in the warehouse with the only customer who was in the shop.” The whole action lasts a few moments, but they are infinite. “My wife is still inside, the carabinieri are gathering her testimony,” explains a man who rushes here, at the entrance to the shopping center. “She was by the cash register, that one brushed her with a knife, and she pushed our little girl away. You have saved it. ‘ “We’ve seen people scream. Then from the loudspeaker they were looking for a doctor, someone who could lend a hand before the 118 emergency services arrived », reconstructs the Intimissimi saleswoman, in the corridor behind.

Tombolini proceeds blindly, between the aisles. Video from the surveillance cameras shows that he screams as he runs with the knife. He hits the shoppers who are shopping. To the carabinieri, the 46-year-old’s parents will tell that in recent times he was increasingly depressed, but he would never have shown himself violent or aggressive. The slow decline would come after a delicate surgery, it would seem to the spine.

On October 18, eleven days ago, he ended up in the San Paolo hospital because he injured himself with punches to the head and face. “Kill me,” he would shout at the end of his murderous action. During the night the prosecutor Paolo Storari joined him in the hospital, where he is guarded in the psychiatry ward to try to question him. Anyone who has seen him on the ground says that he “mumbled”, “he was not in himself”.