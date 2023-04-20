25 years ago, an Indian teenager was convicted of a murder and wrongly sentenced to death as if he were an adult. In March, the Supreme Court released him after confirming that he was a minor at the time of the crime.

The BBC traveled to the town of Jalabsar, in the northern state of Rajasthan, to meet the man, now 41.

A little over a week ago, Niranaram Chetanram Chaudhary was released from death row at a prison in the western Indian city of Nagpur.

He spent much of his 28 years, six months and 23 days incarcerated – 10,431 days in all – pacing his 14-by-12-foot maximum-security cell, reading books, taking tests, and trying to prove that he had been found guilty and sentenced before reaching the age of 18.

Chaudhary was sentenced to death for the 1994 murder of seven people (five women and two children) in the city of Pune. He was arrested, along with two other men. And in 1998 he was sentenced to death for considering that he was 20 years old.

In March, the Supreme Court of India finally ended the man’s three-decade ordeal, involving three courts, countless hearings, law changes, appeals, a petition for clemency, tests to determine his age, and the Search for your birth papers.

The judges concluded that Chaudhary was 12 years and six months old at the time of the offence; I mean, he was a minor.. Under Indian law, a minor cannot be sentenced to death, and the maximum sentence for all crimes committed at that age is three years.

How did such an egregious miscarriage of justice occur and a teenager get sentenced to death row?

misregistration

For reasons that are not entirely clear, police registered Chaudhary under the wrong age and name when he was apprehended.

His name was wrongly recorded as Narayan in a note prepared by the police at the time of his arrest. No one knows for sure when an erroneous age was first recorded.

“His arrest records are very old. The original trial documents didn’t even make it to the Supreme Court.”said Shreya Rastogi of Project 39A, a criminal justice program at the National Law University of Delhi.

The liberation of man occurred after nine years of efforts by the university group.

Surprisingly, the mistake regarding his date of birth and the allegation that he was a minor were not raised by the courts, prosecutors and defense attorneys until 2018.

The lack of birth certificates means that many Indians, especially in rural areas, do not know their date of birth: Chaudhary was one of them.

What finally saved him was a notation in an old school record from his hometown, which listed that he was born on February 1, 1982.

There was also a school transfer certificate with the dates of school entry and exit, and a certificate from the head of the village council attesting that Narayan and Niranaram were the same person.

“The whole system has failed. The prosecutors, the defense attorneys, the courts, the investigators. We simply couldn’t verify how old he was at the time of the incident,” Rastogi said.

In search of Niranaram

The BBC traversed a hot, parched landscape of sandy flats, scrub and withered trees to reach Jalabsar, a town of 600 houses and 3,000 people in Rajasthan. There, Chaudhary, the son of a farmer and a housewife, has returned to live with his extended family of four brothers, his wives and a dozen nephews.

The town, surrounded by dunes and sprawling farms, seems reasonably prosperous. The silent and semi-deserted streets are flanked by houses covered with satellite dishes and water tanks. The walls of the local school are emblazoned with the names of villagers who donated money and supplies to support it.

“Why has this happened to me? I have lost the prime of my life because of a simple mistake,” Chaudhary, a tall, wiry man with deep-set eyes, told me.

“Who will compensate me for it?” he asked.

The State has not repaired the error.

In 1998, when sentencing Chaudhary and another co-defendant – who remains in prison, serving a life sentence – the court said it was an “extremely rare case”.

Seven members of a family were stabbed to death in an attempted robbery at their home in Pune on August 26, 1994.

According to the relatives of the victims, one of the defendants worked in the candy store they owned and had resigned a week before the murders. He later became an informer – helping the prosecution – and was released.

The other two defendants, including a teenager named Chaudhary, were unknown to the family.

“If his motive was robbery, why kill everyone (in the house)?” Sanjay Rathi, a distraught family member, told the Indian Express newspaper in 2015.

Niranaramme said that she had run away from home after finishing the third year at the village school.

Why did he escape? the BBC team asked him.

“I don’t remember. I don’t remember the people I ran away with. I ended up in Pune, where I worked in a tailor shop,” he told me.

Neither of his brothers remembered why the then-teenager fled either.

And about the murders?

“I have no recollection of the crime. I have no idea why the police stopped me. I remember they beat me after stopping me. When I asked why, the police said something in the Marathi language, which I did not understand at the time,” he replied. Marathi is the language spoken in the state of Maharashtra, where Pune is located.

Did he admit the crime?

“I don’t remember. But the police made me sign a lot of papers. I was young and I think they implicated me unfairly,” he explained.

So, do you deny having committed the crime?, he was asked.

“I do not deny or accept the crime. If my memory clears, I can say something else. I have no memories, I have no flashbacks,” Chaudhary said.

In releasing him last month, the Supreme Court questioned whether a 12-year-old boy could “commit such a heinous crime”.

“But although this factor shocks us, we cannot apply speculation of this nature to cloud our opinion. We do not have knowledge of child psychology or criminology to take this factor into account,” the judges said.

The study as a refuge

Sitting on a tiled floor, wearing a white shirt and beige pants, Chaudhary said he barely remembers his early days in prison, apart from the “harassing inmates and staff.”

But he remembers with some clarity his stay as inmate number 7,432 in Nagpur jail, where he also spent time.

He did not forge friendships with other inmates because “I was too afraid,” he said.

He decided to fight isolation by teaching himself. He studied non-stop, took exams in his cramped, damp cell, and finished his studies. He earned a master’s degree in sociology and was preparing for another in political science when he was released.

He wanted to travel around India if he was ever released, so Chaudhary took a six-month course in tourism studies; and another on “Gandhian thoughts”.

“Books are your best friend in prison,” he said.

He read voraciously: Works by Gandhi, popular Indian writers like Chetan Bhagat and Durjoy Datta, and thrillers by Sidney Sheldon. He enjoyed Crime and Punishment, by Fyodor Dostoevsky. His favorite novel was John Grisham’s The Confession, a legal thriller that, in his opinion, reflected his own destiny.

Chaudhary claimed that his only contact with the outside world was a couple of English newspapers.. She read them from the first page to the last, and when she saw a picture of Vin Diesel on one of them, he shaved his hair off.

He also read about the war in the Ukraine. “This shows that the world today lacks globally acceptable leadership, bringing both nations together for dialogue,” he wrote in a prison letter to Rastogi.

“You read and write and then you get bored too,” he said.

a new world

Chaudhary began to study languages. He learned Marathi, Hindi and Punjabi, and was preparing to learn Malayalam. But he forgot his own mother tongue, a dialect spoken in Rajasthan.

The night before her missing son returned home, his 70-something mother joined in the celebrations by dancing to music being played by a DJ from a rented van with huge speakers.

But when Anni Devi finally came face to face with Chaudhary, tears came to her eyes and they both did not understand what the other was saying. The father had died in 2019.

“We just stared at each other. She has changed so much,” he said.

When the man was released from prison at the end of March, he realized “how much India had changed.”

“There are new cars on the road, people are stylish, the roads are good,” he smiled.

“There were young people who were speeding around on Hayabusa motorcycles, which I thought only movie stars could afford. It was a different country,” he said.

After returning home, language has become Chaudhary’s main barrier to socializing. He now he speaks Marathi, English and Hindi. But his family and other villagers don’t speak or understand the first two, and have a hard time with the third.

Every day, mother and son spend some time looking at each other and communicating through a translator, usually a young nephew who understands Hindi.

“Sometimes I feel like a stranger in my own home,” he admitted.

Negotiating with people and spaces is another problem.

“I’m always afraid of bumping into people in public spaces. I’m used to prisons and small spaces. The isolation of death row makes you socially inept. I have to be careful, I have to start learning to live life as a free man,” he said.

Chaudhary said she “didn’t know” how to relate to people, especially women. “I don’t know how to behave and talk to women. How do I tell someone to teach me how to talk to women? I always have to think twice before interacting.”

But he wants to start living. His family gave her a cell phone that she is learning to use. His nephews have opened Facebook and WhatsApp accounts for him.

His brothers work on the 100 hectares of family farms where they grow wheat, mustard and legumes. But the man wants to study law and do social work, helping other prisoners facing similar fates.

At the moment, Chaudhary is an “attraction” in his village, as his nephew Raju put it.

“Hundreds of people, including family members, land every day to see the man who has returned from death row,” he said.

The former lives in a room in the house of one of his brothers and spends the day teaching English to his nephews. And he admitted that it will take time for him to get used to the “fast ways of the free world” compared to the “slow pace” of prisons.

“I’m hanging between the past and the future. I’m happy to be free. I feel tense about what awaits me. It’s a strange mix of emotions,” he concluded.

Photographs and additional reporting by Antariksh Jain

