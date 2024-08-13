A Norwegian man managed to board a plane at Munich airport twice without a valid ticket, police said Tuesday. The man first passed through security without a ticket on Aug. 4 and tried to board a flight to Hamburg. But airline staff caught him before takeoff and handed him over to police. A day later, he successfully flew to Sweden on a plane that was not fully booked. Swedish police discovered and eventually arrested him after receiving a tip from airport staff. Police are investigating the man for skipping security and evading immigration, but say he does not appear to pose a danger to others.