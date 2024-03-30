Home page World

A man from Texas tried to sneak onto a plane. He could probably have gotten away with it if it weren't for the on-board toilet.

Salt Lake City – What might initially sound like a bad prank ultimately turned out to be a crime. Because a man didn't know what else to do, he sneaked onto a plane and was caught.

Stowaway is discovered on board a plane – arrest follows

Several American media outlets such as the New York Post and the Washington Post reported about the stowaway on board an airplane. The man from Texas used a trick to sneak on board the plane. He used the photo of another passenger's boarding pass to get on the plane. The incident occurred in the city of Salt Lake City, Utah. The airport has already been in the news twice in a very short space of time: an Airbus plane took off there and had to turn around because a part of the board had fallen off.

The stowaway on the flight from Salt Lake City has already been brought before the US District Court. There he stated that he had made a mistake: “I was just trying to get home,” he said. The perpetrator is said to be 26 years old and had joined an unaccompanied and underage woman to board the Delta Airlines flight to Austin, Texas. According to aviation security, cameras filmed the Texan taking photos of the minors' tickets. Another passenger was thrown off a plane for aggressive behavior.

Airport employee becomes suspicious – going to the toilet reveals stowaway

According to reports, Delta Airlines employees first became suspicious when the underage girl tried to board. At the counter, the system indicated that she was already on board, so her boarding pass had already been used. A flight attendant also noticed the stowaway on board – at least his strange behavior. Because the man had no place to sit, he often went to the toilet and spent some time there.

When the plane was finally about to take off, the flight attendants confronted the errant man. He showed his photographed boarding pass – but the underage girl was already sitting in his supposed seat. The plane therefore had to return to the gate, where the man was arrested. Delta Airlines said it had turned the man over to authorities and “any further matter is with law enforcement.” Passengers on another flight had to wait more than an hour on board because of a swarm of bees. (approx)