Mbappé gave his T-shirt to a fan whose nose was smashed with a ball before the match in Ligue 1

French striker Paris Saint-Germain Kylian Mbappé smashed a fan’s nose during the warm-up before the match. About this in Twitter reports ESPN.

The meeting with Strasbourg in the 37th round of the French championship ended with a score of 1:1. Before the game, the striker knocked the ball out of bounds and hit the face of a girl sitting on the podium. The football player immediately approached her and escorted her to the place where the doctors helped her. It is noted that he later met with a fan and brought her a T-shirt with his number as a gift as an apology.

Thanks to a draw with Strasbourg, PSG secured the Ligue 1 title ahead of schedule in the 2022/2023 season. The title became the 11th for the Parisians, which is a record result in the French championship. Previously, the club shared first place in this indicator with Saint-Etienne – 10 wins.

Another record was set by Argentine striker PSG Lionel Messi. He hit the opponents’ goal in the 59th minute of the game, and this goal was his 496th during his performances in the top five European leagues. Thus, he was ahead of the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored 495 goals.