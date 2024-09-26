User Reddit with the nickname Duck_Shover posted a photo of his computer on the portal and scared the Internet users. They advised the guy to move as soon as possible.

The author attached a photo of a computer monoblock with many small brown spiders crawling on it. The guy assumed that there were spider eggs inside his computer. He asked the commentators what they could advise him to do in this situation.

“Forget about paid internet. These guys will connect you to the World Wide Web for free”, “Have you tried turning it off and on?”, “It’s time for you to find a new place to live”, “Burn the computer is the only way out. I sympathize with your loss”, “Report this to Microsoft”, they joked.

Commentators also advised the guy to carefully vacuum the computer and throw away the garbage bag to prevent the spiders from crawling around the house. Some of them assured him that if he left everything as is, the spiders would leave the computer on their own.

