From: Robin Dittrich

The sight of Russel Cameron on a TikTok is not for the faint of heart. Some users can’t believe their eyes – or their ears.

Kassel – The video portal TikTok is known for a wide variety of videos. Since 2016, TikTok has been inspiring younger generations in particular with mostly short-lived clips and sometimes questionable trends. Users were shocked and amazed at the sight of an ear grown in the laboratory.

Lab-grown ear horrified TikTok community

At first glance, an ear grown in a laboratory sounds harmless. A little red paint, the pulsing of the ear and a cotton swab that pulls out black residue and the whole thing becomes a real horror film. Russel Cameron showed this on the video portal TikTok. “Lab Ear, you must survive. I know you can hear me please hold on,” he wrote under his post. With it Kids don’t see the wrong content on TikTokthere are a few things parents should be aware of – the ear shown on the canal may not be for the faint of heart.

In the short video of his creation, Cameron stated that the artificial ear is made of 80 percent plants and 20 percent other materials. Why is he pulling something black out of his ear with the cotton swab? “Fungal infections are our biggest concern,” he writes in the video. The TikToker has already received almost 920,000 followers and a total of over 21 million likes on his videos. The New Yorker is known for his dark and sometimes unsettling sculptures.

TikTok users with a clear opinion on the artificial ear

On TikTok, most users agreed: They look at the ear created in the laboratory as a sheer horror. “I don’t even want to know how,” was the top comment under the post. “Can it also hear?”, some wondered. Many users were simply horrified: “This is man-made horror,” was one comment.

Russel Cameron regularly shares bizarre sculptures with his fans on his TikTok account.