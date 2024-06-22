Juarez City.- A man was shot to death this afternoon.

According to data obtained by this means, the body was left on the ground at the intersection of Rancho el Picacho and Rancho Los Lirios streets, in the La Perla neighborhood, located in the southeastern area of ​​this city.

The police report indicates that the responsibility for the attack is presumed of the crew member(s) of a cherry-colored Caravan truck with chrome wheels.

Journalistic monitoring indicates that this is victim number 77 so far in the month of June.