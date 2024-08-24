Ciudad Juárez— Medical personnel at the Mexican Social Security Institute’s Regional Hospital Number 66 reported the death of Julio César Rodríguez Luna, 20, who was admitted for gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to the hospital by his relatives after suffering an armed attack while he was on the porch of his house, located on Tierra de Fuego and Mar del Sur streets.

Apparently it was his father who informed the investigating authorities of the events that occurred minutes before the end of this Friday.

So far, investigative and preventive authorities have not reported the capture of the attackers.

57 people have been murdered this month, according to the staff of the District Attorney’s Office in the Northern Zone.