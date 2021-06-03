ofMartina Lippl shut down

A man was shot dead on the street in downtown Hanover on Thursday afternoon. The police cordoned off a large area of ​​the crime scene.

Hanover – A man was shot in the middle of the street in Hanover. “We are investigating a homicide,” police spokeswoman Natalia Shapovalova confirmed to the Ippen-Digital-Zentralredaktion-Süd. Around 1.30 p.m., several shots were fired from a weapon. The police did not yet have any information on the age and identity of the victim. So also about the background and the perpetrator (s).

Man shot dead in downtown Hanover – police are looking for several perpetrators

According to the Hannoversche Allgemeine (HAZ) several alleged perpetrators are on the run. The police cordoned off a large area of ​​the crime scene on Arndtstrasse in Hanover.

At the intersection there are currently a white Mercedes and a black Porsche Cayenne, reports the HAZ. Both vehicles would have bullet holes on the windshield. Armed police guard the cars. The newspaper also has information on license plates. (ml)