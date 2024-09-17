Elements of the State Investigation Agency, assigned to the Crimes against Life Unit, announced that shortly after entering the emergency area of ​​the General Hospital of Zone number 35, the man injured in the

The fourth victim of the crime of intentional homicide recorded this Monday, September 16, was identified as Sergio CR, with an estimated age between 35 and 40 years, according to data provided by investigators. CR was transported by his relatives in a private vehicle to the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) hospital and shortly afterward the death of the injured man by firearm was reported. This day, four people have been murdered in different parts of the city. The journalistic follow-up of the crime of intentional homicide establishes that 38 people have been deprived of their lives, six of them women, this month. In chronological order, the first violent death of the day occurred during the early morning when a man was stabbed to death in the Cazadores Juarenses neighborhood, in the northwest of the city, reported operational personnel of the Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM). Shortly after, elements of the State Investigation Agency (AEI) opened an investigation into the beating death of a man who was taken by his relatives to the facilities of the Red Cross Centenario during the early morning. In the morning, a man was killed with a shot to the head, inside a house in the Águilas de Zaragoza subdivision, reported elements of the Municipal Police assigned to the Valle District. No police corporation has reported the arrest of those responsible for these crimes.