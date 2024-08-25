Ciudad Juarez.- Two gunmen traveling in a black Jeep Cherokee shot and killed a man in the Las Almeras neighborhood, southeast of the city, this morning.

A coordinator of the Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM) reported that they were informed of shots fired and one person injured on the streets of Alcatraces and Hacienda De las Violetas, at 08:18 hours, so patrols from the Southern District were sent to investigate.

At the scene, they found a man with two gunshot wounds, who was lying on the street in a pool of blood, the SSPM officer reported.

Red Cross paramedics arrived at the scene aboard ambulance 154, who transferred the injured person to a hospital, under the protection of patrol car 603 of the Municipal Police.