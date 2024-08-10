Ciudad Juarez.- A man who was shot this afternoon died while being taken to the hospital in the back of a pickup truck.

The attack occurred on Mantequilla Nápoles street, in the José Sulaymán neighborhood.

Witnesses said the attackers were driving a red Volkswagen Jetta.

The victim’s relatives put him in the back of a pick-up truck and took him to the Regional General Hospital of Zone 66 of the Social Security Institute, but he died on the way.

This is the third murder today and the 23rd intentional homicide in the first ten days of August.