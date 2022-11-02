Man shot four times to kill a young man who ‘liked’ photos of his girlfriend

Jean Pool Negreiros de La Breña was shot four times while he was riding his motorcycle along Av. Pizarro, in Rímac (Peru). According to his father’s complaint, the young man had been threatened for liking the photos of a subject’s girlfriend on Facebook.

In the images broadcast by ‘Buenos Días Perú’, the moment in which the victim is shot by two individuals who were following him on a motorcycle. Unfortunately, all the projectiles hit him, dying on the spot.

“They intercept him in the Tacna extension with Pizarro and that is where they give my son four shots. The one who drives the motorcycle has been Mr. Aron and the one who shoots and kills my son has been Carlos Alarcón Terán ”, indicated the father of Jean Pool, who accuses both people for the death of his son.

According to the version of his relatives, Jean Pool would have been killed just for giving ‘like’ to the photo of the alleged murderer’s partner. “That he did tell us, that he had been threatened, because my son had been liking his wife’s photo of him,” he said.

In a chat that spread the morning, you can see that the alleged murderer wrote to the victim from his partner’s Facebook account. “You like to command, I love my wife, right? Stand up straight,” she tells him.

But the alleged revenge of the incriminated subject did not stop there, because after the death of Jean Pool her relatives affirm that they are threatened. “The same day of the mass he went to shoot at Av. Prolongación Tacna.”

Despite the complaint, the murderer was free for several days until he was captured for an alleged aggravated robbery.