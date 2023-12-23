A man died on Saturday evening from injuries sustained in a shooting in Geleen. The police announced this. The shooting occurred around 5:15 p.m. at a parking lot near the Markt in the center of the Limburg city. Immediately after the shooting, someone reportedly fled in a dark-colored car.
Latest update:
10:50 PM
