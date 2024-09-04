A man was shot to death tonight in the parking lot of a Smart store located on the Juan Gabriel axis and Oasis Revolución street.

The body of the victim, a male, was found lying face up next to a maroon Cherokee-type pickup truck. A female customer was the first to call the emergency services to report that one of the customers had been shot. The incident caused panic among those present who left the place in a hurry, while the authorities arrived to cordon off the area. This is the fifth homicide in the statistics for September, according to the journalistic follow-up.