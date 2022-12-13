Nfter the fatal shooting of a 56-year-old in the Rödelheim district of Frankfurt, the search for a suspect continues. “We are working at full speed,” said a police spokesman on Tuesday morning. The search lasted all night. A special task force (SEK) was requested for support. So far, however, no suspect has been arrested.

The 56-year-old man was shot dead on the street on Monday evening, the spokesman confirmed. Between 8:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m., residents in the area around Hausener Weg and Schmittener Straße heard gunshots and found the injured man on the sidewalk. The man died on the street from the gunshot wounds.

Further details and background to the case as well as a possible motivation for the crime were initially unclear. However, all indications are being followed, the spokesman said. The police are currently investigating in all directions.

The question also remained open as to whether the crime was connected to a clan based in Rödelheim. Rödelheim has long been considered a place of action and retreat for a large Turkish family, which is said to have recently been involved in the shooting in Frankfurt’s Allerheiligenviertel and in other violent clashes.