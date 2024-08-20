Home World

A man shot another man in the middle of Frankfurt’s main train station. © Andreas Arnold/dpa

A homicide in the evening, right in the middle of Frankfurt’s main train station. The perpetrator tries to escape – but doesn’t get far. What is known so far.

Frankfurt – A man was shot dead at Frankfurt’s main train station. The killing took place on Tuesday evening at around 9 p.m. in the middle of the station in front of a platform, said a police spokesman. The perpetrator tried to flee. However, the federal police caught him a few meters from the crime scene. The background to the crime was initially completely unclear. The police also did not initially provide any more precise information about the identities of the two men.

The main station was reportedly closed for about 25 minutes due to the police operation. The operation is still ongoing and parts of the station are still closed, the spokesman said shortly before midnight. However, the trains are running again. dpa