Ciudad Juarez.- A man was executed this afternoon in a convenience store located in the Manuel J. Clouthier neighborhood, reported the Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM).

The 66th homicide of the current month occurred at the Oxxo on Río Norte and Soneto 154 streets, in the southeastern area of ​​Ciudad Juárez, where police from the Valle District initially arrived.

The victim was a man of about 28 years old, who received direct shots to the head by a gunman who ran away after completing his mission, said a preventive agent.

The scene was secured together with the store employees, to be handed over to elements of the investigative police belonging to the Crimes against Life Unit of the FGE.