Ciudad Juarez.- A man was murdered this afternoon on the streets of the Carlos Castillo Peraza neighborhood, located in the southeast of the city, according to municipal agents assigned to the Valle District.

The murder occurred at the intersection of Salomón Acosta Baylón and María Teresa Rojas streets, said the officer from the Municipal Public Security Secretariat who arrived at the scene as the first responder.

Neighbors reported that the attackers were traveling on a black motorcycle and one of them fired shots from the moving vehicle.

One of the hitmen was wearing a red shirt.

Municipal agents are searching the area for the attackers, while also locating possible escape routes taken by the attackers through video surveillance cameras.

This is the eighth murder committed in the first five days of September.