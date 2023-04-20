A man was killed this morning in a shooting incident at Stelhout in Houten. He would have been shot dead in a parking lot in the residential area.

That happened around 5:30 am. Police have confirmed the death of the victim. Two ambulances arrived on the scene, but they could no longer mean anything. An air ambulance was also on its way, but it could be canceled before landing.

The Stelhout is a street in Houten-Zuid. The area has now been cordoned off and investigations have begun. The victim’s place is cordoned off with screens.

The search for the suspect(s) is still ongoing. A helicopter has also been deployed for this purpose. The police are present in large numbers, including with sniffer dogs and a helicopter.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content. See also Natural disasters | At least 27 people have been confirmed dead in a landslide in Ecuador

Check out our most viewed videos below

Comment? Letters can be sent to our readers editor (with first name, last name and address (the latter not for publication). A reader letter is max. 150 words and can be shortened. We do not post anonymous letters.







Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.