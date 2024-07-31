Home page World

Press Split

A 39-year-old man was shot dead by the police – he is said to have threatened the officers. (Symbolic photo) © Soeren Stache/dpa

The police arrive at the apartment of a man who is said to be behaving in a psychologically abnormal manner. When they arrive there, the officers say they are threatened – and use their weapons.

Oberkirch – A 39-year-old man was shot dead by police in Oberkirch in Baden-Württemberg this afternoon during an operation in his apartment. He had previously attacked the officers with a knife, the Offenburg public prosecutor’s office, the police and the State Criminal Police Office said. The operation was carried out because the police were informed about a man with mental health problems. The officers assumed that third parties could be in danger and that the 39-year-old could commit suicide.

In the apartment they found the man, who was already bleeding. When the emergency services tried to help him, he came at them with a knife and the police shot him.

The 39-year-old died on the spot despite resuscitation efforts, it was reported. The State Criminal Police Office and the Offenburg police are investigating the alleged threat and the use of firearms by the police. dpa