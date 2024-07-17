Milwaukee.- Five Ohio police officers who were in Milwaukee to help with security at the Republican National Convention shot a man in a residential neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, killing him, officials said.

The man was holding a knife in each hand and was threatening another person when Columbus, Ohio, officers intervened, authorities said.

The shooting occurred about a mile from the Fiserv Forum, where the convention was being held Monday.

Columbus officers, who were part of a contingent of 4,500 officers who came to Milwaukee from around the country to assist local authorities, were on a uniformed bicycle patrol and gathered to discuss their daily assignments when the attack occurred at a nearby location.

Body camera video released by authorities shows officers saw the attack occur.

The officers ran toward the man and repeatedly shouted at him to drop the knife. When he did not obey the order, they began shooting and he fell to the ground.

“This was a situation where someone’s life was in imminent danger — two knives were recovered from this particular situation,” said Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey B. Norman.

Authorities did not release the name of the man who died, but said he was 43 years old and a resident of Milwaukee.

Police officers from Illinois, Ohio, Maryland and other states have been on the streets of downtown Milwaukee this week, directing pedestrians, manning checkpoints and monitoring protests.

The shooting occurred in the King Park neighborhood, near the Milwaukee County Social Services building, a community and correctional center.

Alexi Worley, a spokesman for the U.S. Secret Service, declined to comment on the matter, saying the shooting occurred outside the security perimeter and was under the jurisdiction of local police.