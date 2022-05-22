Home page World

On Saturday evening, a 40-year-old was shot dead at a fair. © Markus Klümper/dpa

Shots were fired during an argument at a fair in Sauerland on Saturday evening. A man in his 40s was hit. He has now succumbed to his injuries.

Lüdenscheid – A 40-year-old was shot and killed at a fair in Lüdenscheid in the north-west of the Sauerland.

The man was hit by the projectile at the exit of the festival site on Saturday evening and died a little later from his serious injuries in a hospital, police and prosecutors said on Sunday. Previously, there had been an argument between a 16-year-old and a group of six. When the youth and his father wanted to confront the group, they all fled.

Two of them reportedly fired shots from a stun gun and a live firearm. The 40-year-old was hit. Police and prosecutors are now looking for information about the young men, who are estimated to be between 16 and 20 years old. dpa