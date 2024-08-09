Ciudad Juárez— A man was shot and attacked Thursday night by a woman and a man in the Zaragoza neighborhood, officials from the Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM) reported.

This is Pedro Luis IS, 20 years old, who told the police that he had agreed to meet his girlfriend Beatriz P., 20 years old, in the Zaragoza neighborhood, but the woman arrived there accompanied by another man, aboard a black Honda and they shot at him, according to a preventive agent.

The victim was helped by a flatbed driver who removed him from the scene of the attack and took him to the parking lot of a supermarket located on the extension of Manuel Gómez Morín Avenue and Tlaxcala Street, where he was helped by police officers and Red Cross paramedics.

He received two gunshot wounds to the lower back and a bullet graze to the head, so he was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The arrest of the attackers was not reported.