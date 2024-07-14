Juarez City.- A man who was shot on Friday afternoon in the Zaragoza neighborhood along with a woman who was with him, died at the Social Security Hospital 66 last night, reported an agent of the Crimes against Life Unit (homicides) of the Northern District Prosecutor’s Office.

This is Alejandro Arreola Meza, who was 41 years old, who died as a result of the shots (2) he received in the head, reported the investigating agent.

Doctors at the IMSS hospital reported his death to the State Investigation Agency around 9:00 p.m.

The victim and a woman who was with him were shot on Friday afternoon on Francisco González Bocanegra and Plan de Ayala streets, the investigating officer said.

According to official statistics from the FGE, 42 people have already been victims of intentional homicide in Ciudad Juárez this month.