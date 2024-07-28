Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/28/2024 – 10:17

A 27-year-old man was shot after having his cell phone stolen by two criminals inside the São Joaquim Station, Line 1-Blue of the São Paulo Metropolitan Company (Metro), in the center of the capital, on the afternoon of last Friday, 26th.

The victim, whose name has not been revealed, was taken to Santa Casa da Misericórdia and had to be hospitalized. The Civil Police are investigating the case, which was registered as attempted robbery.

In a statement, the State Public Security Department (SSP-SP) reported that the man was approached by two suspects shortly after leaving the train. The criminals allegedly asked for the victim’s cell phone and backpack, which he handed over but refused to give them his bag. The assailants then shot the young man.

Metro security guards were called and found the man already injured. Rescue was called and he was taken to Santa Casa.

The report contacted the hospital to find out about the victim’s health condition, but had not received a response by the time this article was published. The Metro was also questioned, but did not respond.

The criminals managed to escape and the Civil Police are investigating the case to find out who the suspects are. The incident was registered as attempted murder at the 8th Police Precinct, Brás.

“Efforts are ongoing to identify and arrest those involved,” said the São Paulo Public Security Secretariat in a statement.