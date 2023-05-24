A mother who was traveling with six minors in her vehicle was shot dead in Miami, Florida (USA), after an argument with another driver, who shot him and fled, according to authorities.

The event occurred in the northeast of Miami, on May 23, in front of a school, where children traveling with the woman, apparently her children, witnessed the attackMiami-Dade County Police said.

County police spokesman Ángel Rodríguez told the media that the mother argued with a group that was in another car.

Someone inside the other car pulled out a weapon and shot the woman, who ended up crashing into two other vehicles, Rodríguez said, according to the newspaper. NBC6 of Miami.

The mother died and the children, between the ages of 7 and 17, were unharmed.

Miami-Dade Police confirmed that an investigation was underway, but has not released any further details.

For its part, Miami-Dade School Police said that Oak Grove Elementary School, near the scene of the crime, had been temporarily closed after the incident.

Several local chains showed aerial images where several police vehicles and a fire truck could be seen, around at least three cars involved in the crash.

The researchers said that the suspect involved in the shooting fled the scene before police arrivedaccording to local media.

Authorities request citizen collaboration and information about the shooting from anyone who has been near the scene.

*With information from EFE

