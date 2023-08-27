IIn the US state of Florida, according to authorities, an attacker shot three people for apparently racist motives. According to police, the victims, two men and one woman, are all African American. Before the crime, the shooter wrote several texts in which he explained his hatred of black people in detail. According to the police, the murder weapon was marked with a swastika. The perpetrator was a white man in his early twenties who directed himself after the crime.

The shooter “was targeting a specific group of people, and they were black people,” Jacksonville Sheriff TK Waters told journalists on Saturday (local time). “He said he wanted to kill her.” A manifesto written by the 20-year-old shows the “disgusting hate ideology of the shooter”.

According to a report by TV broadcaster WJXT, the attacker fired shots at cars driving past a discount store. He then barricaded himself in the shop. A member of the local council told the broadcaster that the shooter was killed.

Earlier, seven people were injured by gunfire at a Caribbean festival in the US east coast city of Boston. There had been arrests and weapons confiscated, the police said on Saturday.

A 16-year-old man was shot and killed after an argument at a high school football game in Oklahoma on Friday, according to police. Two women were also shot while watching a baseball game in Chicago.

In May, a man shot dead 10 people in a racially motivated attack in Buffalo, New York. In the same month, a school massacre at an elementary school in the Texas city of Uvalde caused horror, killing 19 children and two teachers.

In the United States, serious attacks with firearms occur again and again, in which numerous people are killed. All attempts to introduce stricter gun laws in the USA have so far failed.