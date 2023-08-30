Home page World

Because traffic was stuck, a man in the seaside resort of Sirolo on the Italian Adriatic Sea attacked a family sitting in the car in front of him. When a passer-by intervened, the angry man shot him with a harpoon.

Ancona – The coastal town of Sirolo on the Italian Adriatic Sea is the main town of the Conero Riviera, which is known for its chalk-white cliffs and stretches from the port city of Ancona to Sirolo. On Sunday, many guests of the seaside resort witnessed a crime that left them speechless.

Via Cilea in Sirolo, the street that leads to the center, is full of bathers and tourists returning from the sea on Saturday. At a roundabout, a man (27) suddenly gets out of a car, goes to the car in front of him and starts an argument with the driver. The car, the news agency reports ansais said to have been too slow for the angry man.

Man gets out because the car in front of him is too slow for him

A family man is sitting in the car with his wife and small children. According to witnesses, the 27-year-old begins to insult and hit the father of the family after the father also got out. A 23-year-old passer-by intervenes and tries to protect the father of the family from the attacker.

The 27-year-old returns to his car (a Polo or Opel Astra), takes a harpoon gun from the trunk, comes back and fires a harpoon. The three-pointed arrow hit the 23-year-old in the chest, and he died at the scene. The victim is a docker from Albania who lived in Ancona.

Video of the arrest goes viral

The attacker, who is from Algeria and lives in Assisi, flees. While the rescue helicopter takes off on its futile mission, the carabinieri immediately start a ring search – with checkpoints throughout the province of Ancona.

At the same time, the images from the video surveillance systems in the area and the statements of the witnesses on site, including friends of the 23-year-old and the father of the family, are evaluated.

Carabinieri checkmate suspect with teaser

After four hours, the attacker is arrested. The arrest took place around 9 p.m. near a train station in Falconara Marittima, about 30 kilometers north-west of the crime scene. The officers immobilize the suspect with a teaser. The Algerian is accused of murder.

A passerby filmed the arrest, the video went viral on social networks in Italy, the site Fanpage.it reports that in the video, the carabinieri yell at him: “You killed a boy.” The Algerian denies this and shouts: “No, that’s not true.” He was half-naked and still had the harpoon with him.

The dead man’s brother is desperate

He gave no details at the Carabinieri station. Just last week, the municipality of Sirolo completed the installation of surveillance cameras. They had filmed the getaway car and facilitated the arrest.

The dead man’s brother is desperate: “I want justice. I watched my brother die before my eyes, killed with complete indifference, without even understanding why. Without having the time to realize he was dying,” he told Cronache maceratesi. Regional councilor of the Lega Lindita Elezi, an Italian citizen of Albanian origin, described the 23-year-old killed as “a perfect example of integration”.

