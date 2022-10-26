Home page World

Of: Patrick Huljina

Split

The police blocked the road to Villamayor de Calatrava. Three people were shot there. © Eusebio García Del Castillo/dpa

Three dead and three injured: This is the sad balance sheet of a bloody crime in Spain. A man shot vehicles indiscriminately from his home.

Madrid – A dispute between father and son is said to have been the trigger for an incredible act in Spain. On Wednesday (October 26), a man in his 50s shot indiscriminately at passing vehicles from his home in Villamayor de Calatrava, around 200 kilometers south of Madrid. He killed two people in the process.

Spain: Man shoots at vehicles indiscriminately, killing two people

As the news agency Europa Press reported, citing the local authorities, a farmer and a policeman were killed by the shots. The man’s 81-year-old father suffered head injuries. Two other police officers were also injured and taken to a hospital. All three are out of danger, it was said in the afternoon.

The 50-year-old gunman reportedly fired his hunting rifle at anyone who approached the house. One of the injured police officers suffered a shot in the abdomen. The perpetrator also shot several police cars and a mediator for crisis situations.

Villamayor de Calatrava: shooter shot by police after two hours

Some other cars on the street that drove past the perpetrator’s house were also damaged by gunfire. The mayor of Villamayor de Calatrava in the province of Ciudad Real, Juan Antonio Callejas, called on the citizens in the morning not to use the affected road under any circumstances because “cars are being shot at there,” the newspaper reported El País.

After about two hours, the 50-year-old was finally shot by the police. It was initially unclear what the dispute between the perpetrator and his father, who is said to have been the trigger for the crime, was about.

