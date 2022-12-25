Home page World

Split

The police are at the crime scene in Hanover’s Steintor district. © -/TNN/dpa

Shots are fired in front of a dance club in Hanover. Two men are seriously injured in the legs. An employee of a security company suffers minor injuries. The police are looking for perpetrators and witnesses.

Hanover – In front of a dance club in Hanover, two young men were shot and seriously injured in the early morning of Christmas Day. The perpetrator shot the legs of the men aged 22 and 23, a police spokeswoman said on Sunday. In addition, a 52-year-old employee of a security company was slightly injured – presumably by bullet parts, it said.

View of Scholvinstrasse in downtown Hanover. © Swen Pförtner/dpa

According to the police, the perpetrator fled on foot. The officials searched for him with a police helicopter, among other things – initially in vain. The alleged perpetrator is said to be between 30 and 40 years old and about 1.80 to 1.85 meters tall.

Before the shooting, several men in the dance club had argued with each other. The dispute then shifted to the sidewalk in front of the club, as the police said with reference to the previous findings. As part of the argument, a 20-year-old suffered injuries from a headbutt, other people came and wanted to settle the dispute. Then a man pulled out a gun and fired. Police are asking witnesses to come forward. She’s investigating attempted murder. The background to the dispute was initially unknown. dpa