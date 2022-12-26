Home page World

The police are investigating the crime scene. © -/TNN/dpa

Shots were fired in front of a club in Hanover early Sunday morning. Three men are injured. Where is the culprit?

Hanover – After the shots were fired in front of a dance club in Hanover, the perpetrator has not yet been caught. The tracks are currently being evaluated and witnesses are being heard, a police spokeswoman said on Monday. Two young men were shot and seriously injured in the early morning of Christmas Day. According to the police, the perpetrator shot the legs of the men aged 22 and 23. In addition, a 52-year-old employee of a security company was slightly injured – presumably by bullet parts, it said.

The police searched, among other things, with a police helicopter for the perpetrator, who had probably fled on foot. Before the shots, several men in the dance club had argued with each other, the argument then shifted to the front of the club. There, a 20-year-old was injured by a headbutt. A man then pulled out a gun and fired. Police are investigating attempted murder. The background to the dispute was initially unknown. dpa