A father-son hike turns into an unpleasant misadventure in Alaska. While the two men were out walking, they were attacked by a bear and to defend themselves they fired several gunshots. One of these shots, however, hit one of the two hunters in the leg.

Alaska Bear Attack: Young Man Injures Leg Trying to Save Himself

In Alaska A man was hospitalized following an accident in the woods. The father and son were together at the Resurrection Pass Trail of the Kenai Peninsula. During their hike Johnson and his father came across a brown bear. The couple was walking when suddenly they heard a growl. Suddenly a bear came out of the bush. adult brown bear.

The moment of the attack

The bear initially attacks the father of Johnson to then change target and attack the young man. The boy promptly pulls out his gun and, to defend himself, shoots at the animal. During the fight Johnson fires all the bullets in his possession, but unfortunately one of them hits his leg. One of the other bullets also hits the bear that will not survive. Johnson decides to turn a video where he explains to his followers how he injured his leg. While waiting for help with his father, the young man says he listened to music and talked to his father.

Once they arrived on site, the rescuers loaded Johnson on a sheet and transported him by helicopter to the hospital AnchorageThe young man is recovering and the wound is healing perfectly despite the fright.

Read also: He is bitten by a violin spider, the epilogue is tragic: where and what happened

Brown bear with cubs; photo from archive

THE’Alaska Department of Fish and Gameexplains that the territory has been inhabited for more than 30,000 specimens of brown bears and therefore that must be considered as their home. A few hundred meters from the area of ​​the attack the officers found a cub of brown bear. Most likely the specimen that attacked Johnson and his father was the mom of this little one who, frightened by the presence of two human beings, did everything to protect her little one.