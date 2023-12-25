Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/25/2023 – 13:43

A Christmas dinner ended in tragedy, with four people killed by gunshots, on the night of Sunday, 24th, in Maringá, northwest of Paraná. Among the victims is the shooter himself, who killed himself after breaking into the house where a family was gathered for a party. According to the Security Secretariat, preliminary investigations indicate that the shooter was a relative of the victims and the motivation was a fight over inheritance.

The crimes occurred in a residence in a Hermann Moraes Barros housing complex, in Parque Palmeiras. Eight people from the same family were gathered for Christmas dinner when the shooter arrived. The 56-year-old man wore a mask, gloves and was armed with a pistol.

He locked the gate with the padlock, broke into the residence and started shooting at the group. Three people were hit and died instantly. The other family members tried to escape and two were hit by gunfire.

The man then used the gun to take his own life. According to the Fire Department, the dead were a brother-in-law and two nephews of the shooter. A 16-year-old teenager and a woman were hit, but managed to escape. The injured were rescued by the Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu) and taken to hospitals in Maringá. Their health status was not reported.

The Military Police isolated the area for investigation. The Civil Police opened an investigation to investigate the deaths. The crime, in the middle of the Christmas celebration, shocked neighbors. Initially, the shots were mistaken for fireworks. Then, the large police mobilization attracted dozens of onlookers. A section of the street was closed to help the injured and for police work.

In a statement, the Public Security Secretariat of Paraná reported that the police are investigating the three homicides. “According to preliminary information, the motivation for the crime was a fight over a family property,” said the ministry.