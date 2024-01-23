News/UpdateA total of eight people were shot dead at three different locations in Joliet, a suburb of the American city of Chicago. The police tracked down one perpetrator and started a manhunt. That ended when the man took his own life on Monday, the police said.
Foreign editorial
Latest update:
06:49
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Man #shoots #people #dead #Chicago #suburb #perpetrator #takes #life #manhunt
Leave a Reply