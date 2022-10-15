Ceará Security Secretariat confirms arrest of the author and informs that shots were fired an hour before the act

A 22-year-old man shot against the wall of the Novidade de Vida Apostolic Church, in Fortaleza (CE), on Friday (14.Oct.2022). According to Ceará’s SSPDS (Secretariat for Public Security and Social Defense), the shooting took place an hour before the event with First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro and Senator Damares Alves (Republicans-DF) on site.

The shooter did not provide a motive for the crime. He was arrested by the Military Police and after posting bail he was released. There are no reports of injuries.

According to the SSPDS, the man posed as a vigilante and had no criminal record. The case remains under investigation by the Ceará security forces.

in your profile at InstagramMichelle Bolsonaro said she is fine and that the Civil Police have arrested a suspect.

The event is part of the Women with Bolsonaro movement – ​​launched by President Jair Bolsonaro’s (PL) campaign to try to broaden its acceptance with the religious female electorate.

REPORTS

Elected federal deputy for Ceará, André Fernandes (PL) stated, in his profile in the twitterthat more shots were heard when the event was already underway and the first lady’s entourage had to be removed from the scene.

Elected senator Damares Alves (Republicans-DF), who was part of the first lady’s entourage, wrote in her profile on twitter: “If you want to send us a message or even scare us, know that YOU WILL NOT SHUT UP OUR VOICE! [sic]”.

Read the full note from the SSPDS of the State of Ceará on the case:

“The Secretariat of Public Security and Social Defense (SSPDS) reports that a man suspected of shooting a church wall, one hour before an event started at the site, was arrested after a quick action by the Ceará Military Police ( PMCE). No one was injured during the incident. The 22-year-old man, who had no criminal record, had a 38-caliber revolver and presented himself as a vigilante. The fact was recorded in the Sapiranga neighborhood, Integrated Security Area 7 (AIS 7) in Fortaleza, this Friday (14). In the deposition, the suspect did not share any information. He was charged with firing a firearm. After bail was set, he was released. Investigations are ongoing to identify the motive for the crime.”