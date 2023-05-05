Home page World

A man shot dead eight people in a village near Belgrade on Thursday evening. 13 people were injured. © Armin Durgut/dpa

Shots are fired again in Serbia. A man fires at a group of people near the capital Belgrade. Eight people die.

BELGRADE – It is the second act in just two days: a man shot a group of people with a rapid-fire weapon in Serbia, killing eight of them. 13 other people were injured in Thursday evening’s incident in the village of Dubona, 50 kilometers south-east of Belgrade. This was reported by the state news agency Tanjug citing the police.

The suspected shooter then fled the scene. The police launched a massive manhunt and found his whereabouts. A large number of police forces surrounded the 21-year-old man, it said. The action was still ongoing as of Friday morning.

Interior Minister speaks of “terrorist act”

The attacked people sat unsuspectingly on a bench in the center of the village, according to the newspaper’s website look. The perpetrator shot her from a vehicle.

Nothing was initially known about the motive for the bloody deed. According to unconfirmed media reports, a police officer and the perpetrator’s sister were among the victims. Interior Minister Bratislav Gasic went to the scene of the events on Friday night. He described the act as a “terrorist act”. At first he didn’t go into detail.

Serbia was shaken by a massacre in a Belgrade school on Wednesday. A 13-year-old student had shot eight classmates and a security guard. The police then took him into custody. Due to his age, the perpetrator is not yet of criminal age in Serbia. The Serbian government then suspended the issue of gun licenses for two years. (asc/dpa)