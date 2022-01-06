Several shots were fired in Paderborn on Thursday night. A short time later, the police found an armed man with a gun he had built himself.
Paderborn – Several shots caused a stir on Thursday night in Paderborn. Apparently there were two men with a self-made firearm and shot through the area.
Paderborn: “A good dozen shots” fired in the middle of the night
Around 1 a.m., a witness reported to the police in Paderborn (NRW) and stated that shooting was taking place in the area of Benhauser Strasse. “A good dozen shots are said to have been fired between Uhlandstrasse and Berliner Ring,” reports a police spokesman. The witness observed two suspicious men and described them to the police.
When a police patrol searched the area, the emergency services also met the two suspects. The two men, 39 and 21 years old, were just on the way to Benhauser Strasse. “During a search of the 39-year-old, the police found a gun that had apparently just been shot,” said the police spokesman.
Paderborn: Police ensure self-made weapons
The murder weapon was apparently a self-made “brand” firearm. The weapon was immediately seized. The two men did not want to comment on the shots. The 39-year-old must now expect a complaint for violations of the weapons law. Fortunately, nobody was injured in the reckless action. (bs / ots) 24RHEIN is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.
