The police seized this self-made firearm. © Paderborn District Police Department

Several shots were fired in Paderborn on Thursday night. A short time later, the police found an armed man with a gun he had built himself.

Paderborn – Several shots caused a stir on Thursday night in Paderborn. Apparently there were two men with a self-made firearm and shot through the area.

Paderborn: “A good dozen shots” fired in the middle of the night

Around 1 a.m., a witness reported to the police in Paderborn (NRW) and stated that shooting was taking place in the area of ​​Benhauser Strasse. “A good dozen shots are said to have been fired between Uhlandstrasse and Berliner Ring,” reports a police spokesman. The witness observed two suspicious men and described them to the police.

When a police patrol searched the area, the emergency services also met the two suspects. The two men, 39 and 21 years old, were just on the way to Benhauser Strasse. “During a search of the 39-year-old, the police found a gun that had apparently just been shot,” said the police spokesman.

Paderborn: Police ensure self-made weapons

The murder weapon was apparently a self-made "brand" firearm. The weapon was immediately seized. The two men did not want to comment on the shots. The 39-year-old must now expect a complaint for violations of the weapons law. Fortunately, nobody was injured in the reckless action.